Hagaman (elbow) made his professional debut last Thursday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, striking out four over two perfect innings.

A fourth-round draft pick last year, Hagaman didn't pitch at all last summer nor during the first two months of the 2025 minor-league season while he recovered from an internal brace procedure he underwent in May 2024. The 22-year-old righty looked strong in his first outing in the ACL and could soon move up to Single-A Hickory, though he'll likely have his workload monitored carefully in his first season back from a major arm operation.