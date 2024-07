The Rangers have selected Dreiling with the 65th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Dreiling is a lefty-hitting outfielder from Tennessee who won Most Outstanding Player honors at the College World Series after homering in all three games of the championship series. He makes hard contact and is an above-average runner, but his arm is a liability in the outfield and there's a chance he could sit against lefties at the highest level.