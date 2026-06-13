Rangers' Evan Carter: Lands on IL

The Rangers placed Carter (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Carter seemed to have been injured while making a diving catch in the fourth inning Friday versus Boston, as he was pulled from the contest in the fifth. The 23-year-old has subsequently been diagnosed with an oblique strain, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, and will miss at least 10 days (though oblique issues often require longer than that to heal). Cody Freeman was recalled from the minors to take Carter's spot on the 26-man roster, and Michael Helman could see the bulk of the starts in center field while Carter is sidelined.