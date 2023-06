Carter was placed on the Development List on June 2.

The Development List is a minor-league only designation, which can be used for a variety of reasons, according to Matthew Postins of SI.com. According to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, Double-A Frisco moved him to the list to get some rest while also referencing a hand injury he suffered earlier in the season. Landry also states that the organization expects Carter to return this week.