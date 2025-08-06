Carter said Wednesday that he received an injection to address discomfort in his ailing back and expects to resume ramping up his baseball activities Friday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Carter was placed on the injured list Saturday due to back spasms, but the young outfielder doesn't appear to be tracking toward an extended stay on the shelf. Assuming the shot in his back yields the desired effect, Carter could start hitting, running and playing defense over the weekend before potentially heading out on a rehab assignment. With Carter out, the Rangers have been using Wyatt Langford as their primary center fielder, which has opened up more reps for Alejandro Osuna and Sam Haggerty in left field.