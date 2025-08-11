Carter (back) took batting practice Monday and could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Carter has responded well to an injection for his injured back and is nearly ready to play in games. The outfielder has been sidelined for less than two weeks, so his rehab assignment is likely to be brief. Wyatt Langford has been playing center field since Carter went down, but Langford should return to left field once Carter is ready to return.