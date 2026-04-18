Collyer (1-0) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings to earn the win in Friday's 5-0 victory over Seattle.

Collyer entered the fifth inning with Texas leading, 2-0, after an uncharacteristically shaky outing from starter Jacob deGrom, who needed 88 pitches to get through four innings. The rookie reliever worked into the sixth inning to pick up his first MLB win. Collyer was added to a bullpen that lost two relievers to injury and is unsettled at closer. Despite the early hurdles, the 'pen ranks second in the majors with a 2.78 ERA across 74.1 innings.