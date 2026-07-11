Rangers' Gio Rojas: First prep pitcher off board

The Rangers selected Rojas with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Rojas, a 6-foot-4 lefty from Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, has frontline upside thanks to easy mid-90s gas and a wipeout upper-80s slider. At 190 pounds, he has plenty of room to fill out his prototypical frame, and he already touches 98 mph with his heater. Rojas doesn't have much effort in his delivery and just needs to hone his third-pitch changeup while staying relatively healthy on his march to the majors. He could be a top five overall pitching prospect next summer.