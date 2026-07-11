Rangers' Hudson Calhoun: Selected by Texas

The Rangers selected Calhoun with the No. 117 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft

Calhoun made just two starts across his three seasons at Mississippi and was an inconsistent performer, especially across his first two seasons. The right-hander settled in a bit in 2026 with a 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 67:26 K:BB across 46.2 innings, but his command was still a bit scattershot. His diverse repertoire could give him some viability as a starter, but he'll need to improve his location significantly.