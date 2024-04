Tiger will open the season on the injured list at Single-A Down East with elbow inflammation, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers snagged Tiger as an upside project out of junior college in the seventh round of last year's draft. He has big stuff, with a plus fastball and plus slider that would play well out of the bullpen if he fails to develop the control and consistency required to start. Per Callis, Tiger is expected back in early June.