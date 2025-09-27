Latz is slated to start Saturday's game against the Guardians in Cleveland.

With the Rangers recently welcoming Tyler Mahle back from the injured list, Latz had shifted to the bullpen following his most recent start Sept. 14 against the Mets. He has since made a pair of relief appearances, but Latz will be back in a starting role as the season winds down while the Rangers having shifted to a six-man rotation since being eliminated from playoff contention. Through 32 appearances (seven starts) on the campaign, Latz has gone 2-0 with a 2.80 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 70:37 K:BB in 80.1 innings.