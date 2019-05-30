Rangers' Joey Gallo: X-rays negative

X-rays on Gallo's sore wrist came back negative, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Gallo sustained the injury during his final at-bat in Tuesday's win over the Mariners and sat out Wednesday's series finale. He and the Rangers are pleased that the injury does not involve the hamate bone, something the team's training staff initially feared.

