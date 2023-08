The Rangers activated Heim (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Heim landed on the injured list July 28 with a strained left wrist tendon and will now reclaim his spot as the Rangers' primary catcher. Heim came out of the All-Star break slashing .270/.333/.514 with two homers and 11 RBI across 42 plate appearances before getting injured. His activation will force fellow backstop Sam Huff off the active roster and back to Triple-A Round Rock.