Heim went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Rays.

Heim broke open a close game with a three-run homer in the eighth inning. It was the catcher's second home run in five games since the All-Star break. While memories of Heim's fade in the second half of last season are fresh, it should be noted that he experienced that drop-off after about 300 plate appearances. He's up to 337 plate appearances and has not showed signs of a similar fate in 2023.