Heim went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Angels.

Heim, who was scratched from Tuesday's game with neck stiffness, returned to the starting lineup Wednesday. The catcher's bat is hot right now; he's hit safely in four of the last five games, including three multi-hit efforts, going 9-for-21 (.429) with a home run and two RBI.