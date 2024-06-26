Jung (wrist) said Wednesday that he expects to resume swinging a bat in a few days, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung was examined Tuesday in Phoenix by the doctor that performed his right wrist surgery. While the third baseman has had his activation from the 60-day injured list pushed back a bit due to inflammation in the wrist, he's been told everything is sound structurally. Jung's return has effectively been ruled out through the weekend, but it's possible he's back shortly after that. More should be known regarding a potential timetable in the coming days.