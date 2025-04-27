Jung exited Sunday's contest against the Giants in the fifth inning with a cut on his index finger, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Jung was forced to leave the game ahead of the bottom of the fifth frame, though it's unclear when he suffered the finger injury. After his departure, Josh Smith moved over to third base while Nick Ahmed entered the lineup at shortstop. Jung's day came to an end after going 1-for-2 at the plate.