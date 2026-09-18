Jung went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Jung took Sonny Gray deep in the first inning. This was Jung's first homer since the end of June, though he missed a large portion of the second half due to a calf strain. The third baseman has started all five games since he was activated, though he rested his legs as the designated hitter Thursday. He's batting .298 with an .810 OPS, 10 homers, 38 RBI, 50 runs scored, 25 doubles, one triple and one stolen base over 97 contests this year.