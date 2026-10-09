Jung is does not need surgery to repair the non-displaced fracture in his right hand, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

He suffered the injury during the final weekend of the regular season when he was hit by a pitch. Jung will be re-evaluated every two weeks to track his progress, per Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com, but the belief is the hand will heal without surgical intervention. Jung had another injury-shortened season in 2026 but was productive when on the field, slashing .299/.365/.462 with 12 homers in 104 games.