Jung said Thursday that he's "full-go" after right wrist surgery and doesn't anticipate any restrictions during spring training, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Jung missed most of the first four months of the 2024 season following surgery to repair four fractures in the wrist. He then underwent a follow-up procedure in October to alleviate irritation in the tendon, a procedure which Jung said has made a huge difference. The third baseman has been swinging a bat without issue and appears poised to enter camp next month with a clean bill of health. If he can stay off the injured list, Jung could bounce back in 2025 to the player he was in 2023 when he put up a .781 OPS with 23 home runs.