Jung (wrist) will have his swing test pushed back to Saturday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung was slated to swing a bat Friday, but he'll have that evaluation pushed back a day. He has been on the injured list since April 2 with a fractured right wrist, and his rehab program with Triple-A Round Rock was shut down due to tendon inflammation. Jung could be activated off the injured list soon if his swing test Saturday goes well, though he'll likely be eased back into the action with planned off days if he does return.