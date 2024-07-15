Jung (wrist) said he took 15 swings with a regular bat off a tee Sunday, MLB.com reports.

According to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, Jung admitted that he's not certain of his next step, but the 26-year-old plans to continue swinging the bat over the All-Star break this week. If Jung incurs no setbacks with his surgically repaired right wrist while doing so, the Rangers could then map out a minor-league rehab assignment coming out of the break. Jung previously appeared in four rehab games in June and looked to be on the cusp of returning from the 60-day injured list before experiencing inflammation in his wrist and having his activation date pushed back.