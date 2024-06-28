Jung (wrist) will attempt to swing a bat Friday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung's return has been delayed due to inflammation in his surgically repaired right wrist, but he's ready to test things out swinging a bat after resting for a week and receiving a cortisone shot. The third baseman could be activated soon if things go well in the cage Friday, but when Jung does return he could be eased back into action, playing every other day or receiving one off day per series, according to Grant. Jung has been sidelined since early April.