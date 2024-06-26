Smith started at third base and went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Brewers. He was also hit by a pitch.

Smith gave the Rangers an early lead in the top of the first inning but the offense was silenced for the last eight frames. The HBP was his second in as many games and third over the last five; he leads MLB in that category with 12. It was thought Smith's run at third base might come to end this week, but Josh Jung (wrist) experienced a setback and is not expected to return during the Rangers' road trip that ends Sunday in Baltimore.