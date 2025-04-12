Smith started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

Smith, who had filled in at third base when Josh Jung was unavailable, moved to left field with Wyatt Langford (oblique) on the injured list. The multi-positional infielder/outfielder is 10-for-24 with three doubles, a home run, two RBI, three steals and seven runs scored over the last eight games. Kevin Pillar could see time in left field against southpaws, but Smith is expected to be the primary fill-in while Langford is out.