Foscue is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Travis Jankowski will get the nod at designated hitter Wednesday after Foscue went 1-for-13 with seven strikeouts while serving as Texas' DH in each of the past four contests. Even if Foscue shows improvement at the plate in his subsequent starting opportunities, it may not be enough to guarantee him an extended stay with the big club. Josh Jung (wrist) is restarting his rehab assignment Friday with Double-A Frisco, and Foscue will be the player most at risk of losing out on regular playing time once Jung is activated from the 60-day injured list.