Rocker (elbow) threw a three-inning bullpen session May 18 and could be cleared to face hitters this week, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

According to Grant, Rocker's extended bullpen session was designed to get a biomechanical reading on the right-hander, who underwent Tommy John surgery May 20, 2023. Rocker is likely to face hitters in live batting practice multiple times before initiating an extended minor-league rehab assignment, perhaps at some point shortly before or after the All-Star break. The 2022 first-round draft pick compiled a 3.86 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 28 innings at High-A Hickory last season before he required the elbow procedure.