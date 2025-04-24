Rocker (1-3) took the loss against the Athletics on Wednesday after allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk in 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

Fresh off establishing a career-high mark in strikeouts during his last start, Rocker was ambushed Wednesday in the shortest appearance of his career in terms of innings pitched. Although he threw 42 of his 63 pitches for strikes and managed to induce six whiffs in such an abbreviated outing, the hard-throwing right-hander struggled mightily with his command while giving up three extra-base hits. Rocker will get another chance to face these same Athletics in his next scheduled start, this time in a more favorable setting at home and away from hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park, but he's shaping up as a risky fantasy option while holding an 8.10 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB over 20 innings (five starts) so far.