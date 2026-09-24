Rocker (6-11) earned the win Thursday over the Mets, allowing a run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Rocker's pitch count was limited again, though he managed to qualify for the win Thursday, as he efficiently made it through five innings with just 74 pitches. Despite the reduced workload, Rocker finished the regular season on a high note, holding opponents to just three runs on eight hits across 13.1 innings in his final three outings. Overall, the 26-year-old Rocker posted a 4.38 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP and 138:61 K:BB in 148 innings this season.