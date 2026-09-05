Rocker (5-11) picked up the loss while allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits over five innings Friday. He struck out three.

Rocker came on in the third inning after Trevor Williams and Robby Ahlstrom each recorded scoreless innings. Rocker quickly allowed two solo shots to Jonathan Aranda and Richie Palacios, putting the Rays ahead before tacking on four more unanswered runs in the fifth. The 26-year-old has now recorded seven straight outings without recording a quality start, dating back to July 27. The right-hander has posted a 4.61 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 127:55 K:BB over 134.2 innings this season. Rocker is slated to make his next start Thursday against Seattle.