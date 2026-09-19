Rocker did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Rocker opened with four scoreless frames before allowing a run in the fifth, throwing 48 of 76 pitches for strikes with only six whiffs. It's clear the Rangers are being cautious with the 26-year-old down the stretch, as he hasn't reached the 80-pitch mark in any of his three September outings. He'll carry a 4.47 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 134:59 K:BB across 143 innings this season into one final home matchup with the Mets next week.