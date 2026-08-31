Rocker did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven over three innings.

Rocker needed at least 25 pitches in each of his three innings, throwing just 48 of 86 pitches for strikes before his day ended. Despite the traffic, he limited the damage to two runs, both of which came as Milwaukee opened the first inning with four consecutive baserunners. Rocker has struggled throughout August, posting a 6.00 ERA across six starts. On the season, he owns a 4.44 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 124:55 K:BB over 129.2 innings and is scheduled to face Tampa Bay on Friday.