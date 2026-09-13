Rocker allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over four-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Rocker threw 46 of 65 pitches for strikes in this contest. His pitch count has come down in each of his last three outings, which could be a signal that the Rangers are managing his innings down the stretch. Rocker's performance hasn't been that impressive lately -- he's allowed 25 runs (24 earned) over 36 innings over eight starts since the beginning of August. On the year, he's at a 4.54 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 132:57 K:BB through 138.2 innings over 28 games (25 starts). Rocker is lined up for a home matchup versus the Blue Jays in his next outing.