Rocker was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Rocker was crushed in a short outing Wednesday for five earned runs across only 1.2 innings. It's unclear if he was dealing with the issue at that point, but he'll now be sidelined for at least 15 days and likely longer.
