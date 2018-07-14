Rangers' Kyle Cody: To undergo surgery

Cody (elbow) will have Tommy John surgery Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News Grant reports.

Although the Rangers were hopeful Cody would avoid having surgery, he'll miss the remainder of the season and likely the entire 2019 campaign after pitching in just two outings in 2018. He missed the first three months of the season due to right elbow inflammation.

