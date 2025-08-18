Higashioka has been absent from the lineup due to a hamstring injury, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Higashioka will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game Monday as he tends to a "very, very, very mild" hamstring injury, per manager Bruce Bochy. The Rangers will begin a four-game set against the Royals on Monday night, and the expectation is that Higashioka will be able to catch one of the contests in Kansas City this week.