Rangers' Marco Gonzales: Earns first MLB save

Gonzales recorded his first career save Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out two over three scoreless innings.

After Kumar Rocker limited Chicago to one hit across six scoreless innings, Gonzales took over for his first appearance of the season after being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. He allowed at least one baserunner in each inning but was able to finish off the game for the first save of his major-league career after spending most of his time as a starter since debuting in 2014. Gonzales joined the Rangers on a minor-league deal in late June and allowed 16 earned runs over 16.2 innings in three Triple-A starts before his promotion. He isn't expected to see many future save chances while serving as a fill-in for Jose Corniell (elbow).