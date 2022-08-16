site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Mark Mathias: Joins MLB roster
RotoWire Staff
Aug 16, 2022
Rangers recalled Mathias from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
Mathias will provide some extra infield and outfield depth for however long he sticks with the Rangers. He managed two hits in 16 at-bats with Milwaukee this season before heading to Texas in the Matt Bush trade.
