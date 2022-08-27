Mathias went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Tigers.

Mathias was knocked in on an Ezequiel Duran homer in the second inning, then hit a two-run shot of his own in the third inning that scored Leody Taveras. He has seen sporadic playing time this season, batting .125 across six games for Milwaukee before being acquired by Texas. Since joining the Rangers, Mathias has gone 9-for-18, with two home runs across six games. He is currently on a three-game hit streak and now flaunts a .324 batting average.