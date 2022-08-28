site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-mark-mathias-not-starting-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Mark Mathias: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mathias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Mathias started the past three games and will receive a day off after going 7-for-12 with a home runs, five RBI and three runs scored. Brad Miller will bat seventh as the designated hitter Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read