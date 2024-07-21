Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Scherzer is considered day-to-day after he experienced right arm fatigue during his start in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Orioles, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Scherzer lasted just two innings Saturday and was dealt the loss after giving up for earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out a batter. Both Scherzer and Bochy suggested immediately after the game that the eight-time All-Star's early exit was precautionary, but the Rangers aren't yet penciling in the right-hander for his next turn through the rotation, which falls Thursday versus the White Sox. Per McFarland, the Rangers have already confirmed their starting pitchers for the first three games of the four-game set with Chicago, but the team may want to wait and see how Scherzer fares during a throwing session before locking him in for Thursday.