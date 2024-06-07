Scherzer (back/arm) will resume a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Scherzer had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment in early May following a nerve problem with his throwing arm, but he's been trending in the right direction in recent weeks after receiving a cortisone injection. The 39-year-old was initially placed on the injured list due to his recovery from offseason back surgery. Scherzer threw 40 pitches in a live batting practice session earlier this week, so he should be ready for at least that many pitches Sunday. He will need multiple rehab starts before rejoining the Rangers' rotation, but a return before the end of June would seem to be in play.