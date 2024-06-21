Scherzer (back/thumb) won't start Saturday's game against the Royals, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer was initially reported to make his season debut Saturday after recovering from offseason back surgery and dealing with thumb and forearm injuries more recently. Instead, Bruce Bochy will hand the ball to Jon Gray on Saturday, with starters for Sunday's series finale against Kansas City and Monday's series opener against Milwaukee to be determined. Scherzer and Dane Dunning figure to fill the two starting slots, though it's unclear in what order.