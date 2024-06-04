Scherzer (back/arm) threw a 40-pitch live batting practice session Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

It's the first time he's faced hitters since he had to be pulled off a rehab assignment in early May following a nerve problem with his throwing arm. Scherzer -- who initially went on the injured list as he recovered from offseason back surgery -- said after Tuesday's session that he's hoping his next step will be to make a rehab start. There remains no timetable for the 38-year-old return to the Rangers' rotation, but things are trending up.