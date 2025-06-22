Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Eovaldi (triceps) isn't expected to require a minor-league rehab assignment and should return from the 15-day injured list to make his next start with the big club, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers were satisfied with how Eovaldi looked during a 50-pitch, three-inning live session earlier in the weekend and appear confident that he'll be able to pitch at a high level without the need for a minor-league assignment beforehand. Bochy didn't specify which day the Rangers have Eovaldi penciled in for his return to the rotation, but Landry relays that Friday's home game versus the Mariners appears to be the most logical target for the right-hander. Eovaldi could be under somewhat of a limited pitch count in his first start back from the IL, but he likely won't be under any restrictions in his appearances after that.