Rangers' Nicky Lopez: Bound for bench Sunday

Lopez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Ezequiel Duran will get the nod at second base in the series finale in Toronto, ending Lopez's streak of nine consecutive starts at the keystone. The Rangers were without Corey Seager for all but two of those contests, but now that Seager has recovered from a concussion, Duran could be prioritized at second base ahead of Lopez. Since signing a one-year deal with Texas in late May, Lopez has earned himself more playing time than anticipated by producing a .325/.358/.377 slash line with one home run, three steals, seven runs and six RBI over 26 games.