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Rangers' Nicky Lopez: Could lose playing time

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lopez started at second base and 1-for-1 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

Lopez has been a frequent presence at second base and started every game there after the team optioned Josh Smith to Triple-A Round Rock. That opportunity could close as soon as Thursday. That's when shortstop Corey Seager (concussion) is expected rejoin the club; his return means Texas manager Skip Schumaker will need a home for Ezequiel Duran, who has served as the fill-in shortstop.

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