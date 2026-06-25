Rangers' Nicky Lopez: Could lose playing time

Lopez started at second base and 1-for-1 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

Lopez has been a frequent presence at second base and started every game there after the team optioned Josh Smith to Triple-A Round Rock. That opportunity could close as soon as Thursday. That's when shortstop Corey Seager (concussion) is expected rejoin the club; his return means Texas manager Skip Schumaker will need a home for Ezequiel Duran, who has served as the fill-in shortstop.