Rangers' Nicky Lopez: Covers shortstop again

Lopez moved from second base to shortstop in the first inning of Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Guardians. He went 1-for-3 with a run scoerd.

Lopez opened the game at second base, but shortstop Corey Seager was pulled from the game in the first inning with back discomfort. Ezequiel Duran might normally take over at shortstop, but he's been needed in the outfield, where both Brandon Nimmo (shoulder) and Wyatt Langford are battling injuries. This was Lopez's second consecutive game playing shortstop.