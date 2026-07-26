Rangers' Nicky Lopez: Drawing fourth straight start

Lopez will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Lopez will pick up a fourth straight start and his second in a row at the keystone in the penultimate game of the series versus Seattle. With Josh Jung (calf) recently joining Corey Seager (back) on the injured list, Lopez should at least temporarily have a path to an everyday role in the Texas infield. Since signing with the Rangers in late May, Lopez is batting .326 over 135 at-bats but has provided limited production in most other categories (one home run, four stolen bases, 16 RBI and 15 runs).