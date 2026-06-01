Rangers' Nicky Lopez: Sticks at second base

Lopez went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over Kansas City.

Lopez made a fifth consecutive start at second base and has hit safely in the last three contests, going 5-for-11 with a home run and three RBI during that stretch. The keystone was looking like a good fit for Justin Foscue until the Rangers acquired the left-handed hitting Lopez, who appears to be the choice against right-handers. Texas faces a sixth straight right-hander Monday, when it is scheduled to face St. Louis right-hander Michael McGreevy.